Priyanka Chopra Jonas spotted on a casual outing with daughter Malti in LA: See pics

Actress Priyanka Chopra was recently seen out and about in Los Angeles, enjoying a casual outing with her adorable daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The duo caught the attention of many as new photos emerged, revealing Malti's face as Priyanka carried her during their outing.

Priyanka, donning a relaxed yet chic ensemble comprising a white tank top paired with a shirt and dark cargo pants, completed her look with a cap and sunglasses. Her daughter, Malti, looked vibrant and cute in a colourful dungaree outfit along with a matching hat.

The photos captured the duo engaging with friends and other children, exuding warmth and happiness throughout their outing. Priyanka sported a beaming smile, savouring every moment with her daughter.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement and flooded the comment sections with their adorable notes. One fan expressed admiration for Priyanka's nurturing nature, noting, "She is always carrying her around like she knows this time is gonna pass quickly and baby girl is gonna grow up fast, I love her." Another wrote, "Ahhhh sooo happy to see them miss them soooo much. Pic #3 Nick's twin." While a third comment read, "She looks like her mommy."

This casual rendezvous comes shortly after Priyanka and Nick Jonas hosted a dazzling Diwali party for friends and family. The couple, who reside in the US, embraced the festive spirit, with Priyanka stunning in a maroon lehenga and Nick donning a white Kurta-pyjama set. The celebration was graced by Nick's brothers, including Joe Jonas, along with notable personalities like actor Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough.

Earlier glimpses shared by Priyanka on social media showcased Malti's first rangoli on Diwali, offering a peek into their family celebrations.