Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Suhana spotted at India Vs Australia World Cup final

The nail-biting final World Cup match between India and Australia is currently underway at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. To watch the big match, many political dignitaries, Bollywood stars, and other A-listers took some time off from their busy schedules to enjoy the match from the stands. Catch Live Cricket Score Here.



Many big names from the film industry have been spotted at the stadium, enjoying the gripping match. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Asha Bhosle, and Aathiya Shetty were seen cheering for team India.



Among others, King Khan Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, stepped out to support Team India. Looking handsome in a white shirt paired with a blue jacket, Khan was seen enjoying the match.



Several pictures of the celebrities have gone viral on the internet.

In one video, Khan can be seen greeting Deepika and Ranveer. In the next video, he can be seen sitting beside Jay Shah and chatting. SRK's three kids, Suhana Khan, Abram, and Aryan Khan, were also snapped with Shanaya Kapoor at the stadium.

The warm hug of King Khan with Ayushman Khurana is pure love ❤️#ShahRukhKhan #INDvsAUSfinal #CricketWorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/zrzIBPmkPd — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 19, 2023 ×

Deepika's sister, Anisha Padukone, and father, Prakash Padukone, were photographed at the stadium. Cricket enthusiast Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been continuously hooting for Team India on his social media, was spotted at the stadium watching the final match.

Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty were seen sitting together as they cheered for their husbands, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.