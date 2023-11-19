LIVE TV
ODI WC 2023 Final, IND vs AUS Live Cricket Updates: Unbeaten India aim for third title

Ahmedabad, IndiaEdited By: Wion Web DeskUpdated: Nov 19, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

ODI World Cup 2023 India vs Australia Final Live Today Cricket Score Updates Photograph:(Twitter)

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 Final live from Ahmedabad. The two sides are meeting in this final 20 years after Australia humbled India by 125 runs in 2003. Ricky Ponting's 140 not out is still fresh in memories of Indian fans and they would want Rohit Sharma and men to clear the dues today.

India have remained unbeaten in the tournament so far - much like Australia in 2003 and they definitely start as favorites with 130,000 people behind them from the stadium and about a billion more outside of it. Australia, on the other hand, can't be discounted as they are known for breaking the dream bubbles - ask Pakistan (1999), Sri Lanka (2007), and New Zealand (2015).

We'll bring you all the updates of India's biggest match since 2011 World Cup triumph so stay tuned with us for the day.

19 Nov 2023, 10:34 AM (IST)
Guess how much the ODi World Cup 2023 winner will be getting from the ICC.

The winner of 2023 ODI World Cup Final winner will be awarded a sum of US $4 million (INR 33,25,08,400) from the International Cricket Council (ICC) while the runners-up will get exactly half, that is, US $2 million (INR 16,62,54,200).

Here's the prize money for rest of the teams

19 Nov 2023, 10:04 AM (IST)
Ahead of the CWC 2023 final, here is a list of Player-of-the-Tournament winners in the ODI World Cup history -

 

Year Winners
1992 Martin Crowe
1996 Sanath Jayasuriya
1999 Lance Klusener
2003 Sachin Tendulkar
2007 Glenn McGrath
2011 Yuvraj Singh
2015 Mitchell Starc
2019 Kane Williamson
19 Nov 2023, 9:08 (IST)
Two teams on the top of their prowess will fight for the ultimate glory, with celebrities, A-Listers and political leaders gracing the occasion with their presence.

19 Nov 2023, 8:51 (IST)
Australia skipper thinks Mohammed Shami could be a threat to the in the final. He made the comments on the eve of the final. Shami has topped the wicket-taking charts with 23 scalps in six innings.

19 Nov 2023, 8:47 (IST)
India skipper Rohit Sharma has heaped praises on coach Rahul Dravid for the team's unprecedented and unparalleled run in the World Cup 2023.

