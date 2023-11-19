ODI WC 2023 Final, IND vs AUS Live Cricket Updates: Unbeaten India aim for third title
Story highlights
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 Final live from Ahmedabad. The two sides are meeting in this final 20 years after Australia humbled India by 125 runs in 2003. Ricky Ponting's 140 not out is still fresh in memories of Indian fans and they would want Rohit Sharma and men to clear the dues today. India have remained unbeaten in the tournament so far - much like Australia in 2003 and they definitely start as favorites with 130,000 people behind them from the stadium and about a billion more outside of it. Australia, on the other hand, can't be discounted as they are known for breaking the dream bubbles - ask Pakistan (1999), Sri Lanka (2007), and New Zealand (2015). We'll bring you all the updates of India's biggest match since 2011 World Cup triumph so stay tuned with us for the day.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 Final live from Ahmedabad. The two sides are meeting in this final 20 years after Australia humbled India by 125 runs in 2003. Ricky Ponting's 140 not out is still fresh in memories of Indian fans and they would want Rohit Sharma and men to clear the dues today.
India have remained unbeaten in the tournament so far - much like Australia in 2003 and they definitely start as favorites with 130,000 people behind them from the stadium and about a billion more outside of it. Australia, on the other hand, can't be discounted as they are known for breaking the dream bubbles - ask Pakistan (1999), Sri Lanka (2007), and New Zealand (2015).
We'll bring you all the updates of India's biggest match since 2011 World Cup triumph so stay tuned with us for the day.
Guess how much the ODi World Cup 2023 winner will be getting from the ICC.
The winner of 2023 ODI World Cup Final winner will be awarded a sum of US $4 million (INR 33,25,08,400) from the International Cricket Council (ICC) while the runners-up will get exactly half, that is, US $2 million (INR 16,62,54,200).
Ahead of the CWC 2023 final, here is a list of Player-of-the-Tournament winners in the ODI World Cup history -
|Year
|Winners
|1992
|Martin Crowe
|1996
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|1999
|Lance Klusener
|2003
|Sachin Tendulkar
|2007
|Glenn McGrath
|2011
|Yuvraj Singh
|2015
|Mitchell Starc
|2019
|Kane Williamson
Two teams on the top of their prowess will fight for the ultimate glory, with celebrities, A-Listers and political leaders gracing the occasion with their presence.
Australia skipper thinks Mohammed Shami could be a threat to the in the final. He made the comments on the eve of the final. Shami has topped the wicket-taking charts with 23 scalps in six innings.
Read his comments here
India skipper Rohit Sharma has heaped praises on coach Rahul Dravid for the team's unprecedented and unparalleled run in the World Cup 2023.
Read full story here