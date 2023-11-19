Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 Final live from Ahmedabad. The two sides are meeting in this final 20 years after Australia humbled India by 125 runs in 2003. Ricky Ponting's 140 not out is still fresh in memories of Indian fans and they would want Rohit Sharma and men to clear the dues today.

India have remained unbeaten in the tournament so far - much like Australia in 2003 and they definitely start as favorites with 130,000 people behind them from the stadium and about a billion more outside of it. Australia, on the other hand, can't be discounted as they are known for breaking the dream bubbles - ask Pakistan (1999), Sri Lanka (2007), and New Zealand (2015).

We'll bring you all the updates of India's biggest match since 2011 World Cup triumph so stay tuned with us for the day.