CWC: Rohit credits coach Dravid for India's unparalleled World Cup run, wishes to lift trophy for ‘The Wall’

Captain Rohit Sharma has credited head coach Rahul Dravid for India’s unprecedented and unparalleled run in the World Cup 2023. Having won ten straight contested matches thus far, the Indian Team looks determined to bury the past demons to claim their third World Cup trophy, this time for the veteran ‘The Wall’.

Speaking highly of Dravid, who had been at the helm of things since taking up the job in 2021, Rohit said the coach is the main reason behind a relaxed dressing room environment, which eventually brought the best out of each player in this tournament.

Rohit added Dravid’s presence has had a massive impact in terms of having clarity and everyone performing to their granted roles.

“His role has been absolutely massive, getting that clarity, which I keep talking about. There's one thing for me to think about and the other thing if the coach to not agree to certain things. You know looking at how Rahul bhai has played his cricket and how I'm playing these days. Obviously, it's got quite contrasting. For him to give us that liberty to go and play the way we want to play, says a lot about him,” Rohit said during the pre-match presser at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Like how the 2011 batch won the World Cup for the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit said it's time this team does the job for Rahul Dravid for what he did for this outfit since his arrival. Rohit added Dravid stood with the players during the team’s dark hours (referring to their T20 World Cup performance last year).

“The way he stood by the players in difficult times especially during the T20 World Cup, where we had a good run up until that semi-final, where we lost. How he reacted to certain situations and informing the players was helpful. He wants to be part of this big occasion, and it's for us to do it for him,” the India Captain added.

India-Australia set for World Cup showdown

Two powerhouses of world cricket, the two best teams in this tournament, India and Australia, will battle it out for the last time for the ultimate glory.

Though the Men in Blue had clinched the coveted trophy twice in the past (1983 and 2011), Australia is the most successful team in the competition history, having won it record five times (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015).