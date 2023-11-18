India vs Australia, World Cup 2023 final - Match preview and result prediction

The day the cricketing world has been keenly waiting for is finally upon us, as it’s time for the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Two teams on the top of their prowess will fight for the ultimate glory, with celebrities, A-Listers and political leaders gracing the occasion with their presence. Here is the preview and result prediction of the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final.

India eye third World Cup title

The India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final is a 20-year-in-making event. Having last played two decades ago in Johannesburg, Ricky Ponting’s Australia crashed a billion Indian hopes, beating them by 125 runs in a one-sided final. However, this time, the home team is on an unparalleled run in this competition, winning ten matches on a trot.

From the captain Rohit Sharma to the modern-day great Virat Kohli, batters have made merry by piling up runs at will. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul notching crucial hundreds during the business end further cemented India’s chances of lifting their third world title.

Outside of Ravindra Jadeja, a vital cog in the wheel for the hosts, the bowling unit has taken the World Cup by storm.

Although Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav have found success in bits, Mohammed Shami has been the revelation, picking 23 wickets from just six matches, including a record-breaking seven-wicket haul in the semis against New Zealand.

With these match-winners on India’s side, the Men in Blue are one evening away from ultimate glory.

Can Australia cause the greatest upset ever? You bet!

Discounting Australia in the World Cup 2023 final would be the silliest mistake a player or a fan could make. Capable of turning tables around at will, Pat Cummins-led Australia can break the shackles and silence more than 100,000 Indian fans inside the stadium and billions watching all over for the second time.

Considering the match-winners in Australia’s star-studded ageing line-up, they would back themselves to outplay the most dominant side in the world cricket.

Travis Head will hold the key at the top for the former five-time winners, while the pace trio of Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood will pose a threat in Ahmedabad.

Result Prediction –

Australia might have peaked at the right time, winning eight straight games despite losing to India and South Africa in their first two matches, but India would enter the contest as hot favourites.

Predicted playing XIs of both teams –

India - Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj