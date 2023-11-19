140 crore Indians are cheering for you: PM Modi wishes Team India ahead of CWC 2023 final vs Australia

The D-Day is finally here. India take on Australia in the home ODI World Cup final on Sunday (Nov 19) at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. After weeks of battle, the two heavyweights meet once again in an ODI World Cup final (after 2003) and the ardent Indian fans are desperate to see Rohit Sharma & Co. lift the title for the third time in their rich cricketing history.

Fans are praying for India's historic triumph on Sunday evening. Many dignitaries and big names from all the fields are set to be in attendance for the marquee finale. Ahead of the final, Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- who will also be in the stadium -- extended his wishes for Team India on social media platform X.

Responding to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's recent post, PM Modi wrote, "All the best Team India!

140 crore Indians are cheering for you.

May you shine bright, play well and uphold the spirit of sportsmanship."

It is to be noted that India and Australia locked horns early in the ongoing tournament as well, during match 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Back then, Pat Cummins-led Aussies were bundled out for 199 in 49.3 overs with Ravindra Jadeja shining with the ball (3 for 28). In reply, KL Rahul's 97 not out and Virat Kohli's 85 rescued India from a precarious position, reeling at 2 for 3, to chase down the score in 41.2 overs.