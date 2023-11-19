Ahead of the final versus Australia, captain Rohit spoke at length on head coach Rahul Dravid and how the team is motivated to win the ODI WC for the former cricketer. "There's one thing for me to think about (being aggressive) and the other thing for the coach to not agree to certain things. Clearly, looking at how Rahul bhai himself has played his cricket and how I am playing these days, obviously it's quite contrasting. For him to agree and give me that freedom and liberty to go and play the way we want to play, that says a lot about him."
Rohit Sharma has been the MVP in CWC 2023: Dinesh Karthik heaps praise on India captain
Rohit Sharma has been the MVP in CWC 2023, feels India's veteran stumper Dinesh Karthik ahead of the marquee finale versus Australia in Ahmedabad.
India's veteran stumper Dinesh Karthik has lavished huge praise on Indian captain Rohit Sharma ahead of the national side's much-awaited ODI World Cup 2023 final versus Australia, on Sunday (Nov 19) in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the marquee finale, Karthik lauded Rohit and labelled him 'MVP of the tournament' for his aggressive starts with the bat, providing a perfect platform to other batters.
Speaking on Cricbuzz, Karthik was in awe of Rohit and said, "The MVP for me is Rohit Sharma. He has given great starts. He has just shown the template as to how it needs to be done. As a skipper, he has been brilliant as well."
Many former cricketers and experts of the game have heaped praise on Rohit for being aggressive at the top (with 550 runs at a strike rate of 124.15 -- most by any batter in the top 10) and also marshalling his troops with aplomb throughout the mega event in India. Under him, India remain unbeaten with 10 wins on the trot in the ongoing 2023 edition.
Rohit added, "Also, the way he stood by the players in difficult times where during the (2022) T20 World Cup, we had a good run up until that semi-final and we lost and how he reacted to certain situations and informing the players about this is what we are looking at and all of that says a lot about him as well."
The Rohit-Dravid duo have worked their magic on the team and the Men in Blue will be determined to lift the ODI WC title in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening.