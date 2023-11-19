Rohit Sharma has been the MVP in CWC 2023: Dinesh Karthik heaps praise on India captain

Ahead of the final versus Australia, captain Rohit spoke at length on head coach Rahul Dravid and how the team is motivated to win the ODI WC for the former cricketer. "There's one thing for me to think about (being aggressive) and the other thing for the coach to not agree to certain things. Clearly, looking at how Rahul bhai himself has played his cricket and how I am playing these days, obviously it's quite contrasting. For him to agree and give me that freedom and liberty to go and play the way we want to play, that says a lot about him."