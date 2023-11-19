The ODI World Cup 2023 is set to be concluded with the final between India and Australia on November 19 in Ahmedabad. India are strong favorites to win the whole thing since the first time after 2011. The hosts will also be looking to balance the loss of 2003 ODI World Cup final loss against Australia. There's going to be a huge sum on offer for both the winners and runners-up as well.

The winner of 2023 ODI World Cup Final winner will be awarded a sum of US $4 million (INR 33,25,08,400) from the International Cricket Council (ICC) while the runners-up will get exactly half, that is, US $2 million (INR 16,62,54,200).

The losing semi-finalist, which is South Africa and New Zealand, who lost to Australia and South Africa, respectively, will be getting paid US $800,000 (INR 6,65,01,680) each.

The six teams which could not get into the top four, that is, England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Netherlands and Afghanistan, will each get $100,000 (INR 83,17,710).

The winner of each league-stage match will be getting paid $40,000 (INR 33,25,242). Th total prize money the ICC will be distributing is US $10 million or INR 83,13,10,500.

India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final is a 20-year-in-making event. Having last played two decades ago in Johannesburg, Ricky Ponting’s Australia crashed a billion Indian hopes, beating them by 125 runs in a one-sided final. But, discounting Australia in the World Cup 2023 final would be the silliest mistake a player or a fan could make.

Australia might have peaked at the right time, winning eight straight games despite losing to India and South Africa in their first two matches, but India would enter the contest as hot favourites.

Predicted playing XIs of both teams –

India - Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj