CWC 2023: Player-of-the-Tournament winners in ODI World Cup history

After weeks of battle, the ODI World Cup 2023 edition is set for a fitting finale as India and Australia will lock horns in the summit clash on Sunday (Nov 19) at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams are coming into this game on the back of brilliant runs in the ongoing ten-team tournament in India. While Rohit Sharma & Co. are unbeaten after ten games, Australia have eight wins on the trot after two successive defeats.

India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Nov 15 whereas Australia edged past South Africa by three wickets in pursuit of 213 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Nov 16. Thus, an enthralling battle is awaited between the two heavyweights.

Ahead of the CWC 2023 final, here is a list of Player-of-the-Tournament winners in the ODI World Cup history -

Year Winners 1992 Martin Crowe 1996 Sanath Jayasuriya 1999 Lance Klusener 2003 Sachin Tendulkar 2007 Glenn McGrath 2011 Yuvraj Singh 2015 Mitchell Starc 2019 Kane Williamson

It is to be noted that the Player-of-the-Tournament started from the 1992 edition only. Another interesting aspect is that four out of eight times the player who has won the award is not from the winning team (Crowe, Klusener, Tendulkar and Williamson).