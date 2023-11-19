CWC 2023: Player-of-the-Tournament winners in ODI World Cup history
Ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 final, here is a list of Player-of-the-Tournament winners -
After weeks of battle, the ODI World Cup 2023 edition is set for a fitting finale as India and Australia will lock horns in the summit clash on Sunday (Nov 19) at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams are coming into this game on the back of brilliant runs in the ongoing ten-team tournament in India. While Rohit Sharma & Co. are unbeaten after ten games, Australia have eight wins on the trot after two successive defeats.
India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Nov 15 whereas Australia edged past South Africa by three wickets in pursuit of 213 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Nov 16. Thus, an enthralling battle is awaited between the two heavyweights.
Ahead of the CWC 2023 final, here is a list of Player-of-the-Tournament winners in the ODI World Cup history -
|Year
|Winners
|1992
|Martin Crowe
|1996
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|1999
|Lance Klusener
|2003
|Sachin Tendulkar
|2007
|Glenn McGrath
|2011
|Yuvraj Singh
|2015
|Mitchell Starc
|2019
|Kane Williamson
It is to be noted that the Player-of-the-Tournament started from the 1992 edition only. Another interesting aspect is that four out of eight times the player who has won the award is not from the winning team (Crowe, Klusener, Tendulkar and Williamson).
So far, only two Indians have won the coveted prize; i.e. Tendulkar (2003) and Yuvraj (2011). It will be interesting to see who walks away with the the award this time around as there are plenty of takers in the form of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Quinton de Kock, Adam Zampa, etc.