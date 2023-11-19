LIVE TV
CWC 2023: Player-of-the-Match Winners in ODI World Cup finals

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

CWC 2023: Here is a list of Player-of-the-Match award winners in ODI World Cup finals -

India and Australia are meeting in the ODI World Cup 2023 final on Sunday (Nov 19) at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. After weeks of battle in the ten-team tournament, the two finalists are set to lock horns in what is likely to be a marquee contest in front of high-profile dignitaries, celebrities etc. 

Talking about India's journey, the Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue have won all their ten games and are favourites to end with the title. They have had plenty of match-winners as the whole team is performing on all cylinders. For Australia, they started off on the wrong note with two back-to-back defeats before changing their script with eight wins on the trot to enter the final. Hence, an enthralling battle is on the cards in the summit clash. It will be interesting to see who will be that one player who will stand tall and make a difference between the two teams on Sunday evening.

Here is a look at the list of Player-of-the-Match award winners in the ODI WC finals -

Year Winners
1975 Clive Lloyd
1979 Viv Richards
1983 Mohinder Amarnath
1987 David Boon
1992 Wasim Akram
1996 Aravinda de Silva
1999 Shane Warne
2003 Ricky Ponting
2007 Adam Gilchrist
2011 MS Dhoni
2015 James Faulkner
2019 Ben Stokes

While many players have featured in more than one ODI WC final, none have won the Player-of-the-Match more than once. However, whoever has returned with the prestigious award has etched his name in history books as performing in an ODI WC final is not a cakewalk by any means. Dealing with immense pressure, players' temperament are put to test and, thus, to make a mark in the summit clash is often hailed by cricket experts and former cricketers. 

It will be interesting to see who wins the Player-of-the-Match award in the 2023 edition's finale between India and Australia. The last time both sides met in this edition was in match 5, when Rohit Sharma & Co. defeated the Aussies by six wickets in pursuit of 200 in Chennai. Indian stumper KL Rahul won the Player-of-the-Match for his brilliant 97 not out.

