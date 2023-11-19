CWC 2023: Player-of-the-Match Winners in ODI World Cup finals

India and Australia are meeting in the ODI World Cup 2023 final on Sunday (Nov 19) at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. After weeks of battle in the ten-team tournament, the two finalists are set to lock horns in what is likely to be a marquee contest in front of high-profile dignitaries, celebrities etc.

Talking about India's journey, the Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue have won all their ten games and are favourites to end with the title. They have had plenty of match-winners as the whole team is performing on all cylinders. For Australia, they started off on the wrong note with two back-to-back defeats before changing their script with eight wins on the trot to enter the final. Hence, an enthralling battle is on the cards in the summit clash. It will be interesting to see who will be that one player who will stand tall and make a difference between the two teams on Sunday evening.

Here is a look at the list of Player-of-the-Match award winners in the ODI WC finals -

Year Winners 1975 Clive Lloyd 1979 Viv Richards 1983 Mohinder Amarnath 1987 David Boon 1992 Wasim Akram 1996 Aravinda de Silva 1999 Shane Warne 2003 Ricky Ponting 2007 Adam Gilchrist 2011 MS Dhoni 2015 James Faulkner 2019 Ben Stokes

While many players have featured in more than one ODI WC final, none have won the Player-of-the-Match more than once. However, whoever has returned with the prestigious award has etched his name in history books as performing in an ODI WC final is not a cakewalk by any means. Dealing with immense pressure, players' temperament are put to test and, thus, to make a mark in the summit clash is often hailed by cricket experts and former cricketers.