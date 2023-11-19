LIVE TV
India vs Australia, CWC 2023 Final: List of ODI World Cup winners

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 08:43 AM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Before the start of the much-awaited CWC 2023 final between India and Australia, here's the list of ODI WC winners  -

The D-Day has finally arrived. India will take on the mighty Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final on Sunday (Nov 19) at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. After weeks of battle, the two teams have locked horns for the summit clash to add another ODI WC title in their cabinet. Australia have won the World Cup on five occasions whereas India have two such titles in their cabinet. 

Ahead of the marquee final in Ahmedabad, here's the list of ODI WC winners:

Year Winners
1975 West Indies
1979 West Indies
1983 India
1987 Australia
1992 Pakistan
1996 Sri Lanka
1999 Australia
2003 Australia
2007 Australia
2011 India
2015 Australia
2019 England
2023 ?

As evident from the table, Australia have dominated the mega event. The Men in Yellow have won on five occasions (in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015), with three of them coming on the trot. After Australia, West Indies and India are the most successful team with two trophies each whereas the likes of Sri Lanka, Pakistan and England have won it once. It is to be noted that the past three World Cup winners have been the hosts (in 2011, 2015 and 2019).

If Rohit Sharma-led India beat Australia in the 2023 edition's finale, they will become only the second team to win a ODI WC title without dropping a single game. Australia achieved this feat in 2003 and 2007. 

