India vs Australia, CWC 2023 Final: List of ODI World Cup winners
Before the start of the much-awaited CWC 2023 final between India and Australia, here's the list of ODI WC winners -
The D-Day has finally arrived. India will take on the mighty Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final on Sunday (Nov 19) at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. After weeks of battle, the two teams have locked horns for the summit clash to add another ODI WC title in their cabinet. Australia have won the World Cup on five occasions whereas India have two such titles in their cabinet.
Ahead of the marquee final in Ahmedabad, here's the list of ODI WC winners:
|Year
|Winners
|1975
|West Indies
|1979
|West Indies
|1983
|India
|1987
|Australia
|1992
|Pakistan
|1996
|Sri Lanka
|1999
|Australia
|2003
|Australia
|2007
|Australia
|2011
|India
|2015
|Australia
|2019
|England
|2023
|?
As evident from the table, Australia have dominated the mega event. The Men in Yellow have won on five occasions (in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015), with three of them coming on the trot. After Australia, West Indies and India are the most successful team with two trophies each whereas the likes of Sri Lanka, Pakistan and England have won it once. It is to be noted that the past three World Cup winners have been the hosts (in 2011, 2015 and 2019).
If Rohit Sharma-led India beat Australia in the 2023 edition's finale, they will become only the second team to win a ODI WC title without dropping a single game. Australia achieved this feat in 2003 and 2007.