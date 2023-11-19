India vs Australia, CWC 2023 Final: List of ODI World Cup winners

The D-Day has finally arrived. India will take on the mighty Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final on Sunday (Nov 19) at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. After weeks of battle, the two teams have locked horns for the summit clash to add another ODI WC title in their cabinet. Australia have won the World Cup on five occasions whereas India have two such titles in their cabinet.

Ahead of the marquee final in Ahmedabad, here's the list of ODI WC winners:

Year Winners 1975 West Indies 1979 West Indies 1983 India 1987 Australia 1992 Pakistan 1996 Sri Lanka 1999 Australia 2003 Australia 2007 Australia 2011 India 2015 Australia 2019 England 2023 ?

As evident from the table, Australia have dominated the mega event. The Men in Yellow have won on five occasions (in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015), with three of them coming on the trot. After Australia, West Indies and India are the most successful team with two trophies each whereas the likes of Sri Lanka, Pakistan and England have won it once. It is to be noted that the past three World Cup winners have been the hosts (in 2011, 2015 and 2019).