ODI World Cup 2023: Australia skipper Pat Cummins Cummins names THIS India player as THREAT ahead of final

Australia skipper Pat Cummins has named India pacer Mohammed Shami as a threat for his team ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 final on November 19 in Ahmedabad. Shami has been on the top of wicket-taking charts with 23 scalps in six innings. Cummins made the comments at the pre-match press conference on the eve of the final.

"India is a pretty well-rounded side. Mohammed Shami is a big one (threat)," said Cummins about the hosts.

Talking about the crowd pressure in the stadium with a capacity of 150,000, Cummins said they expect the support to be one-sided but there's nothing more satisfying than making a big crowd go silent.

"It's a thing you got to embrace. The crowd is obviously going to be very one-sided. But, in sports there's nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent and that's the aim for us tomorrow.

"You just got to embrace every part of the final. Even the lead up is going to very noise, loud more people and interest. you just can't get overwhelmed.

"You got to be up for it, you got to love it and just know, you know whatever happens it's fine but you just want to finish a day with no regrets," added the Australian skipper.

Talking about the pitch, he said: "It's obviously the same for both teams. No doubt playing on your own wicket, in your own country has some advantages. But we play a lot of cricket over here."

“We have played in India before so noise is not something new. Someone like David Warner would be dancing…while some could be in their own bubble. It’s an even match. There are 6-7 guys who won in 2015, so they know that feeling and won’t be afraid to go out there be brave and take the game on.”