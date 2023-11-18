The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the details of performances going to take place during the ODI World Cup 2023 final. Australia will be facing India in the tournament final on Sunday, November 19 in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium.

The BCCI posted a picture of full schedule of the ceremonies going to take place during the final on its official X handle. The post also made it clear that Albanian singer Dua Lipa is not going to perform during the final as speculated earlier in some media reports.

Here's the full schedule of ceremonies going to take place during the ODI World Cup 2023 final:

Pre Match:

Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Acrobatic team will be presenting an airshow after the toss and ahead of the start of the first innings. The show will go on for 20 minutes from 1:30 PM local time to 1:50 PM local time. It doesn't get any bigger than this 👌👌



The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Final is filled with stellar performances and an experience of a lifetime.

During the drinks break in the first innings, singer Aditya Gadhvi of popular Khalaasi (or Gotilo) song-fame would be performing. Gadhvi became an internet sensation after his song Khalaasi (or Gotilo) which he sang on Coke Studio India went viral. The song has already garnered more than 35 million views on YouTube.

Innings break performances

A plethora of artists would be performing during the mid-innings break in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. Pritam Chakraborty, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh and Tushar Joshi would be performing during the innings break.

2nd innings drink break

A laser and light show will be on display during the second innings' drinks break in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. The show has been a commonality in many of the World Cup matches so far.