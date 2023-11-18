LIVE TV
ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI releases details of ceremonies during India vs AUS final, no Dua Lipa - check details

Mumbai, IndiaEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Nov 18, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

BCCI releases another batch of tickets ahead of India-Pakistan WC clash Photograph:(AFP)

Story highlights

The BCCI posted a picture of full schedule of the ceremonies going to take place during the final on its official X handle. The post also made it clear that Albanian singer Dua Lipa is not going to perform during the final as speculated earlier in some media reports.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the details of performances going to take place during the ODI World Cup 2023 final. Australia will be facing India in the tournament final on Sunday, November 19 in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium.

Here's the full schedule of ceremonies going to take place during the ODI World Cup 2023 final:

Pre Match:

Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Acrobatic team will be presenting an airshow after the toss and ahead of the start of the first innings. The show will go on for 20 minutes from 1:30 PM local time to 1:50 PM local time.

1st innings drink break

During the drinks break in the first innings, singer Aditya Gadhvi of popular Khalaasi (or Gotilo) song-fame would be performing. Gadhvi became an internet sensation after his song Khalaasi (or Gotilo) which he sang on Coke Studio India went viral. The song has already garnered more than 35 million views on YouTube.

Innings break performances

A plethora of artists would be performing during the mid-innings break in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. Pritam Chakraborty, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh and Tushar Joshi would be performing during the innings break.

2nd innings drink break

A laser and light show will be on display during the second innings' drinks break in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. The show has been a commonality in many of the World Cup matches so far.

India and Australia will be facing each other in the ODI World Cup final after 20 years. Australia had beaten India by 125 runs the last time two sides had met in the ODI World Cup final which was during the 2003 edition in South Africa.

Prashant Talreja

I am a sports journalist with over 10+ years of experience in covering multiple sports including cricket, badminton, Formula 1, tennis as well as NBA, NFL, MLB and football. Over the years, I have covered some of the biggest sporting events such as ODI and T20I World Cups, Super Bowl, NBA Finals, MLB World Series, FIFA World Cup, Tennis grand slams and more. I prefer reading books about sports personalities in my free time with former American tennis player Andre Agassi's Open being one of my favorite reads.

