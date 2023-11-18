ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa coach gives BRUTAL reply on who'll win tournament | WATCH

South Africa coach Rob Walter gave a brutal reply when asked who does he think going to win the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and Australia. Walters was asked the question at the post-match conference after South Africa's loss to Australia in the semi-final on November 16 and he didn't hold back at all.

"To be honest, there's about one percent chance I'll be watching. And to be even more brutally honest, I don't care," said Walters as the room full of reporters burst into a laughter. Have a look at the video here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) × Walters reply, however, seems right after his team failed to break the knockout curse yet again. This was the fourth time South Africa failed to win a ODI World Cup semi-final.

The Proteas had a good tournament overall, winning seven of their nine league matches with the losses coming against Netherlands and India only. They were exceptionally good when batting first but got under pressure while chasing.

In the semi-final against Australia, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat first. The lethal and accurate bowling by Australia's Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, however, derailed them early on with four quick wickets.

South Africa could never recover from the hole even after David Miller scored a gutsy 101. They eventually folded out for 212 - a below par score for the occasion.

While bowling, openers David Warner and Travis Head gave Australia a flying start by adding 60 quickfire runs. The Protea spinners then pulled things back but it was always going to be a tough task defending 212.