Exclusive! Joe Jonas: 'My grandfather was in the military so 'Devotion' kinda hits home'

It’s not everyday you get to be a part of an art form that draws inspiration from real life. For Joe Jonas of Jonas Brothers, it became a reality when he was offered to play the character Marty Goode in aerial war drama ‘Devotion’ that tells the inspirational true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots who changed their country’s fortune in the most brutal battle in the Korean War in the 1950s.

In an exclusive conversation with WION, Joe Jonas spoke about his acting debut with war drama ‘Devotion’, his experience shooting some crazy action scenes and personal connection with the film.

Here are the edited excerpts from the chat:

WION: Inspired from a true story of two US Navy fighter pilots, what is Devotion for you?

Joe Jonas: It’s a beautiful story of friendship of a group of guys who go into the face of battle not knowing what to expect and losing some good people on the way. To see this come to life on the big screen is really an honour and rewarding.

WION: You play Marty Goode in the film. How would you summarise his character? What is something you really like about him in real life?

Joe Jonas: I play Marty Goode. He’s a hilarious individual who likes to make these guys smile in the most uncomfortable setting. He is a sweetheart of a guy. He’s been in the Navy since he was 16, so he has a little more experience than these guys out here. That could mean he’s seen some war, seen some first-hand fighting but at the end of the day he is a professional.

WION: The film is loaded with some high-octane drama from what we see in the trailer. Did you have fun shooting the action sequences?

Joe Jonas: The war shots are just epic. There’s really no other way to describe them. It’s mind blowing. Eric has built these shots that are just seamless – craziest crane shots at the end of a study camp. In your mind you’re going like, ‘How did they do that? How are you thinking of this stuff?’ and also making it match with the period it was from. There’s so much effort and thought that’s gone into it. going into it. There are some crazy stunts, some massive explosions. You don't feel like you’re just watching a film, it will feel like you’re sitting next to the guy who’s shooting.

WION: How was JD Dillard’s set? How did he channelise your acting in the film?

Joe Jonas: JD is fantastic. If you are curious, concerned or have a question, you can be sure that JD is going to be there to help you. He’s held our hands through this whole process in the nicest way. I don’t think anyone could lead us in this movie like he did. He’s so good, I forget that we’re about the same age. He feels like papa bear, on and off the set. To be able to be challenged and to challenge us about our characters. As an actor, if you feel you don't have much to do, you’re just in the background, he’s someone who will have notes for you and he will take you to get up to have a conversation. That shows humility. He cares a lot and he has brought this thing to life. I feel lucky to be able to work with him.

Watch the film's trailer here:

WION: You share screen with the two heroes of the film – Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell. How was it working with them?

Joe Jonas: Jonathan is a fantastic actor. He delivers excellence every day. I have learned so much just watching him. I have so much respect for the guy. He is fantastic at his craft.

As for Glen, I have known him for a long time now. We go way back. We have a lot of mutual funds. This is our first time working together. Glen has brought such great work to this project. His opportunity to spend time with real Tom is a rarity. We’ve heard so many different stories about getting to know Tom and hearing first-hand about the relationship that they had together, Jesse and Tom.

WION: This film is special to you in more ways than one. How would you describe the personal connection to this film?

Joe Jonas: My grandfather was in the military so it kind of hits home. It hits home to be a part of something like this. You have a newfound respect for just even putting the military clothes on, to realise what it takes and what they went through during that time.

WION: What do you hope the audience takes from this film?

Joe Jonas: This is a story people should have known about a long time ago. It is a story not a lot of people are aware of. The Korean war is something that's probably new for you. Jesse and Tom have a fantastic legacy that needs to be told and heard.