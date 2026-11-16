/Glenn Close finally wins an Oscar after 8 snubs; Ridley Scott also honoured at Governors Awards

Hollywood veteran Glenn Close finally took home an Oscar on Sunday night. The actress has received eight Academy Award nominations in a career spanning over five decades without a competitive win. However, on Sunday night, Close was given an honorary Oscars at the 17th edition of the Governors Awards, organised by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Apart from Close, the golden statuette was also awarded to filmmaker Ridley Scott and animator Floyd Norman for their contributions to cinema, while producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.

Governors Awards honorees

On Sunday, the Academy announced the honourees for the 17th Governors Awards in an Instagram post. The caption read, "At this year’s Governors Awards, the Academy is proud to honour five cinematic visionaries whose extraordinary contributions have left a lasting impact on filmmaking and continue to inspire generations."

The caption further read, “Glenn Close, Floyd Norman, and Ridley Scott will each receive Honorary Oscars, recognising their exceptional contributions to cinema. Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon will be presented with the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, also an Oscar statuette, honouring their outstanding achievements in motion picture production.”

Glenn Close receives honorary Oscar after eight nominations



Over a career spanning more than five decades, Glenn Close has received eight Academy Award nominations but has yet to win a competitive Oscar. Long considered one of the finest actors never to have won the award, the 79-year-old was honoured with an honorary Academy Award at the annual Governors Awards ceremony at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood.

Her first Oscar nomination came in 1983 for The World According to Garp. She was also nominated for her performance as a stalker in the 1987 thriller Fatal Attraction and most recently for the 2020 film Hillbilly Elegy.

Ridley Scott and Floyd Norman also honoured



Ridley Scott also received an honorary Oscar. The 88-year-old filmmaker, known for directing films such as Alien, Blade Runner and Gladiator, has received four Academy Award nominations but has yet to win a competitive Oscar. His nominations include three for Best Director, for Thelma & Louise, Gladiator and Black Hawk Down, and one for Best Picture for The Martian. Ridley did not attend the ceremony owing to his health and accepted the award through a recorded video message.

Disney animator Floyd Norman, 91, was also honoured. He began his 65-year career in 1956 when he became the first Black animator at Walt Disney Animation Studios. His contributions include work on films such as Sleeping Beauty, 101 Dalmatians and The Jungle Book.



Meanwhile, Killer Films producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award. The award is presented to "a creative producer whose body of work reflects a consistently high quality of motion picture production".

About the Governors Awards



The Governors Awards are an annual ceremony organised by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the organisation behind the Oscars. The event honours individuals who have made exceptional contributions to cinema and recognises achievements that may not always be acknowledged through the regular competitive Oscar categories.

Stars like Zendaya, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Pedro Pascal attended the ceremony along with other industry stalwarts. Close attended the ceremony with her daughter Annie Stark as the mother-daughter duo posed on the red carpet.

The first Governors Awards ceremony was held on November 14, 2009, after being introduced by the Academy's Board of Governors.