The US government on Monday announced that it had blacklisted Megaspeed, the Singapore based company at the linked the Chinese tech-giant Alibaba and at the centre of the scandal involving the Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The company had been accused of diverting US chips from Singapore towards China, using a loophole in the US export controls. US media Semafor first reported that story, as the Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was reinstated in his position.

The company Megaspeed will not be able to acquire chips now without a license from the US Commerce Department. On November 16, the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced an interim final rule, amending the Export Administration Regulations (EAR). The IFR restricts the ability of companies headquartered in China and certain other countries to remotely access advanced AI chips and servers.

The US Commerece Department and the Justice Departmnet published a joint statement on Thursday, said that the US investigation into Megaspeed began in 2024, amid concerns that the company may have helped Chinese buyers to access chips that Washington has imposed an export control. In May of the following year, Commerce officials demanded that Nvidia provide its sales records to Megaspeed. Within a month, Megaspeed was reportedly placed on the company's internal no-sell list.