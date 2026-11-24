Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Tuesday confirmed that the party had offered the Congress 26 of Uttar Pradesh's 403 Assembly seats for the 2027 elections. The offer is far below the 120 seats that the Congress had originally sought, and it came as the two INDIA bloc allies entered a second round of seat-sharing talks in the capital.

"Whatever had to be said in the meeting, we said yesterday. I have given them our 26 seats, and today we are going to hold talks again," said SP General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav. He said that the proposal includes two seats the Congress won in 2022 and four where it finished second. The second-place seats are Mathura, Kheragarh, Jagdishpur and Kidwai Nagar, and the seats Congress won are Rampur Khas and Farenda, and the remaining 20 are seats where the SP polled 60,000 to 70,000 votes against about 2,000 for the Congress.

SP MP Rajeev Rai also told ANI the party had already conveyed the offer, saying, "We have offered them 26 seats." Rai said discussions would continue on the number of seats.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi claims Rajiv Gandhi's security was withdrawn to facilitate his assassination

The Congress had initially sought 181 seats, and media reports on Monday said it had scaled its demand down to about 120. Reports suggest that SP leaders are expecting that the Congress should settle for 60 to 70 seats.

Congress has pointed to its six Lok Sabha wins in Uttar Pradesh in 2024, fought in alliance with the SP. Congress leader Rajendra Pal Gautam said that the party told SP that it wants most of the assembly segments of the six Lok Sabha Seats held by the Congress- Raebareli, Saharanpur, Barabanki, Sitapur, Amethi and Allahabad.

The first formal round was held Monday at the Delhi residence of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari. Reports say it lasted 15 to 20 minutes, and Yadav described the atmosphere as very cordial. The Congress had not publicly responded to the offer yet.