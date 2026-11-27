Amid mounting pressure from opposition parties and repeated setbacks on the law and order front, the Tamil Nadu Police have arrested ruling party MLA Arul Vignesh in connection with the alleged harassment of an IAS officer. Vignesh allegedly sent objectionable messages through his phone to a woman IAS officer. This week, Tamil Nadu's Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin and his DMK party representatives met Governor RV Arlekar and handed over a complaint seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in this case and also approached the state's Police Chief demanding the immediate arrest of the TVK MLA Arul Vignesh.

"Just like uttering nine lies to cover up one, the ruling TVK belted out lies after lies to cover up the unacceptable act by their MLA and tried to protect him. Be it Ministers or allies of TVK, there was an attempt to divert from the complaint filed by the affected IAS officer and repeated efforts were made to issue Conduct Certificates for the said MLA. There were targeted social media campaigns on social media to mentally break the affected officer. Despite all this, that brave woman officer filed the complaint. Faced with the fury of the High Court and Women's Commission, the TVK Government was left with no other option and arrested the MLA," MK Stalin the Chief of Tamil Nadu's Principal Opposition party DMK said in a social media post.

Those that refused to take action in this case for as long as 119 days must also face strict action. We won’t stop till the time a free and fair probe is conducted and the guilty are punished, Stalin added.

"In this Kallakurichi (IAS officer harassment) case, we have no faith in the TVK Government's handling of this issue, which is why we have sought a CBI probe. For over 100 days, the Chief Secretary has tried to hide this incident and silence the matter. The IAS officer victim had filed a complaint with the Chief Secretary on July 31st," DMK leader and Tamil Nadu's leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin had said after submitting the formal complaint to the Governor.

Further, the DMK leader questioned if the Chief Secretary had brought this issue to Chief Minister Vijay's notice. "If the CM is aware of this matter and has not taken action, then who is responsible- Chief Minister or Chief Secretary? Instead of taking action against the MLA, Chief Secretary has tried to negotiate in this issue and offered to have the victim IAS officer transferred, all in a bid to save the TVK MLA," Udhayanidhi had alleged.