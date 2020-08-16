Kareena Kapoor flaunts baby bump for the first time on Saif Ali Khan 50th birthday

Today Saif Ali Khan turns 50 years old, the actor celebrates his milestone with his family. This year, Saif and Kareena have more than just one reason to be happy. From the sparkly evening, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared two videos on her Instagram account.



In the one boomerang video, Kareena is seen flaunting her baby bump with her husband. While in another video, the couple is seen kissing each other as they pose with Saif's birthday cake.

Kareena captioned her post: "Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life." Saif and Kareena have more than just one reason to be happy. The couple recently announced their second pregnancy.

Karisma Kapoor who was also one of the attendees shared a few pictures from the birthday bash. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Karisma wrote, “Happy 50th Saifu! Coolest brother in law ever ❤️🕺🏻 #family #aboutlastnight #happybirthday #lockdowncelebration”

Soha Ali Khan by sharing a picture along with her brother and husband Kunal Kemmu wrote: "Happy 50th birthday Bhai! You inspire me every day to be unapologetically me and remind me that the best does indeed, incredibly, lie ahead."

Kunal Kemmu took her Instagram to share a perfect picture from the evening, he wrote: "Happy birthday, Bhai."

Recently, the couple announced that they are expecting their second child together."We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. -- Saif and Kareena."

