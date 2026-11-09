/‘I am very against Botox’: Kareena Kapoor on why she won't go under the knife

Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently made her point clear on cosmetic enhancements, revealing that she has no interest in using procedures such as Botox for a younger appearance. Instead, she prefers to prioritise health, natural therapies and personal well-being.

Kareena Kapoor on Botox and other procedures

During a conversation with journalist Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, the 46-year-old actor said, “I am very against Botox, and I have been very, very honest about that. I am for self-preservation in a good sense, which is being healthy, feeling great and opting for natural therapies.”

For Kareena, self-preservation is not simply about maintaining her appearance or following a particular fitness routine. The actor believes that looking after her abilities, making time for her loved ones and exploring interests beyond cinema are equally important.



“Self-preservation is also preserving my talent because that is my weapon. Taking holidays with family and friends and engaging in different things apart from just being on set are also forms of self-preservation, rather than needles and going under the knife,” she added.

Kareena Kapoor is enjoying her 40s

The actor also addressed the increasing pressure on younger women to retain the appearance they had during their teenage years. She expressed concern about the idea that ageing should be avoided and suggested that people should feel comfortable embracing different stages of their lives.

Sharing how she feels about growing older, Kareena said, “It is terrible where young girls not wanting to look beyond 18 or 20. I am having the best time in my 40s. I have never felt better or even acted better…”

Kareena Kapoor's recent work