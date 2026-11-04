/Kareena Kapoor opens up about trauma after Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at home: ‘I was screaming on the road’

Kareena Kapoor has recently opened up about the January 2025 attack on Saif Ali Khan and how the incident emotionally affected her. During her latest appearance on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan, the actor revealed that she could not sleep peacefully for six months following the attack.

Kareena Kapoor revisits attack on Saif

Recalling the chaos that unfolded after the intruder attacked her husband at their Bandra residence, Kareena said, “I was screaming on the road, ‘Ruko, ruko’. It was like a movie scene.”

Saif also revisited the incident during the conversation, calling it “the worst night in the history of nights.”

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The actor spoke about his injuries and recalled having to keep his composure, particularly because his children were present and witnessing the events.

The couple further discussed how their family members and close ones stood by them during the challenging period.

What was the incident?

The attack happened in the early hours of January 16, 2025, at Saif and Kareena's Bandra home. An intruder got inside and confronted a member of the household staff.

Saif stepped in, and the confrontation turned violent, leaving him with multiple stab wounds.

He was subsequently taken to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw, where doctors performed emergency surgery. After spending several days recovering, he was discharged on January 21.

Mumbai Police arrested the accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam, three days after the incident. The case subsequently moved towards trial.

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor on Koffee With Karan

This marks their return on Koffee With Karan couch together after several years, and promo clips have offered glimpses of their chemistry.