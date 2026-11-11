/Alice Huang bragged to tech executives at Taipei bar about her influence on Jensen Huang

The first photo of Alice Huang with Jensen Huang that went viral this week showed her sitting next to the Nvidia boss at a Taipei bar in 2024. There is a story behind it which reveals that Alice flaunted her connection and influence over Jensen to other tech executives. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, she bragged that she could get him to join them for drinks. One of the men present at the scene told the outlet that she called Jensen "a great friend of mine".

The alleged Chinese spy sent him a text message, and Jensen was there within minutes. He ordered a whiskey, talked to the other executives and then left alone, the witness said. The viral photo shows Alice seated next to Jensen. Other videos on social media show her with her arm around his shoulder, gently stroking his back, and planting a cheek kiss.

Reports in Chinese media also reveal that Alice and her husband, Kang Wei, knew Jensen for nearly 10 years and used their closeness to him to scale up their business. They flaunted their proximity to him by posting photos of him and Alice on social media. It is unclear whether Kang knew about their affair.

Alice Huang quickly came under the radar of US intelligence after data showed the huge amount of business Nvidia did with her company, Megaspeed. They suspected that the company was being used as a front to ship advanced Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) into China, evading sanctions. WSJ reported that authorities in Taiwan and Singapore also started an investigation into Alice Huang’s ties to China and its intelligence services.

US intelligence also suspects Alice of being a spy hired to gain information on Nvidia, a claim that Beijing has dismissed as "groundless speculation". Nvidia has also said that it found no evidence of national security breaches or trade secret leakage. Jensen Huang also previously told Bloomberg that meetings with Alice Huang were limited to Megaspeed and "completely normal and not unusual." The claims of Alice Huang being a Chinese spy remain unverified.

Jensen Huang's letter to Nvidia

In a memo sent to the company board, Jensen admitted to cheating on his wife. "I owe my family and all of you an apology. I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry," Jensen wrote. " I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it," he added.