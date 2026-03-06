/Justin Timberlake DWI arrest: Singer wins temporary court order blocking release of footage

American singer and actor Justin Timberlake's 2024 DWI arrest has once again grabbed the attention of everyone. Timberlake was arrested in Long Island, New York, for driving while intoxicated, and authorities had planned to release bodycam footage, but he had filed a petition to stop its release. In the latest development, the singer has won the case.

Justin Timberlake temporarily blocks release of bodycam footage tied to 2024 arrest

A judge in New York's Suffolk County had granted a temporary restraining order preventing the release.

of the footage recorded during Justin Timberlake's arrest by the Sag Harbor Village Police Department, as per the report of Variety.

Reportedly, the decision was issued by Joseph Farneti, a Suffolk County judge. Moreover, the order means officials in Sag Harbor, New York, will have until April 9 to present documentation explaining their efforts to release the footage. This win for Timberlake comes after the singer had filed a lawsuit against the Sag Harbor Village Police Department, naming Police Chief Robert Drake and the village of Sag Harbor as defendants.

All about the Justin Timberlake's 2024 DWI arrest

The arrest followed a dinner at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor. Timberlake was reportedly on his way to a friend's house when he was pulled over. The arresting officer had noted in the report that Timberlake's eyes appeared bloodshot and glassy and that he performed poorly during a field sobriety test. The singer said he had consumed one martini and declined to take a breathalyser test.

Three months after the arrest, Justin pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of driving while ability was impaired. The charge is a traffic violation that carries a fine between $300 and $500 and a 90-day licence suspension. Timberlake told Irace that he would be willing to perform between 25 and 40 hours of community service to settle the case, NBC reported.

About Justin Timberlake

One of the renowned pop stars, Justin Timberlake, began his career in showbiz as a child artist with musical television shows. He began competing on Star Search in the mid-1990s, and he was a cast member of Disney's show The All New Mickey Mouse Club, where he performed cover songs, skits, and choreography.

He then gained prominence as the lead vocalist of the pop boy band NSYNC, and since then there has been no looking back from his musical career. Justin has delivered several hit tracks, including Can't Stop the Feeling, Five Hundred Miles, Mirrors, SexyBack, This I Promise You, What Goes Around..., and Better Place, among others.