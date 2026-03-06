/Kate Middleton enjoys chai, performs garba, visits temple during Holi celebrations with Indian community

Kate Middleton celebrated Holi with the British Indian community on Thursday (March 5) in Leicester, UK. Apart from chatting with people, she also took part in the celebration by joining them in a dance performance.

During her recent royal outing, the Princess of Wales stepped out in Leicester to join the British Indian community a day after the Indian festival of colours, Holi. During her outing, she visited the city's famous ‘Golden Mile’ street, where she visited several shops, spoke to members of the Indian community, reportedly tasted chai (tea), and enjoyed a dance performance to Deepika Padukone’s song Ghoomer from Padmavat.

Kate Middleton joins Holi celebrations

A day after the Hindu festival, Kate stepped out to take part in a series of engagements planned with members of the Indian community, where she learned about their culture and festival.

For her outing, she wore an elegant cream coat dress by Chris Kerr, which she paired with a matching Ralph Lauren dress. The highlight of her look was her pair of golden earrings, which were gifted to her by her husband William. When she arrived at a community centre, the royal received a warm welcome with a garland of roses and pearls. And she chose to wear it throughout her time there.

Hours after her visit, photos and videos were shared on the official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales. They captioned the post as, ''Spending time on Leicester’s Golden Mile, meeting family-run businesses that form the heart of the city’s thriving South Asian community. Ending at Shreeji Dham Haveli, where faith, culture and community life intertwine.''

She also visited Shreeji Dham Haveli, a Hindu temple. This was Catherine’s first official visit to a Hindu temple in Britain. At the temple, she respected Hindu customs by removing her shoes before entering.

When she was invited to take part in a dance, Kate responded by saying, ''oh, go on then''.