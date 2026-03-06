/Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailer to release on this date; check the time

After weeks of speculation, the trailer of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge is set to release. On March 6, Jio Studios and B62 Studios announced that the much-awaited trailer will soon drop, giving the world a hint of what is to come.

Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel comes months after the release of the movie, which went on to script history at the box office and become one of the highest-grossing movie Hindi movie.

Trailer of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Here’s when it will be out

On March 6, the makers officially announced the trailer release with a striking poster of the upcoming spy-action entertainer. Sharing an update on social media about the trailer, which has been building excitement among fans who have been eagerly waiting for the trailer.

The much-anticipated trailer will drop tomorrow (March 7) at 11:01 AM, giving audiences more thrilling look of the movie. Along with the announcement, the makers have also released the poster featuring Ranveer as intense spy thriller.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, ‘’Brace yourself. Trailer out tomorrow 7th March at 11:01 AM#DhurandharTheRevenge Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam.''

The first installment featured R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The world is waiting for the release of Dhurandhar 2, and amid all, it has been revealed that the sequel will be longer than the first part.

Dhurandhar was 3-hour-34-minute. And the sequel is reportedly going to be longer, approximately 235 minutes (3 hours and 55 minutes).

In the sequel, Ranveer Singh will return as Hamza Ali Mazari, whose real name is Jaskirat Singh Rangi. While the first part focused on how he rose to power, the second part will tell the backstory on how he continues to rule Lyaari and continue to infiltrate one of the deadliest gangs in Lyari, Karachi, Pakistan, to thwart its connection with ISI and terror groups.

The first instalment shattered box office records across India and internationally, particularly in North America, Canada, the UK and Australia. Trade and exhibitors are already betting big on Dhurandhar The Revenge, with strong international advance trends signalling yet another massive global run.