/The Boys final season trailer: Homelander takes over the White House as Billy Butcher prepares for final showdown

The Boys is nearing its end! Season 5 is just a month away from its premiere, and the makers have teased fans with the final trailer of the forthcoming season, which will also be the last of the much-loved show.

The satirical superhero series will see Homelander (Antony Starr), the strongest of them all, continue to chase immortality. But this dream faces many threats, especially Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher.

The Boys trailer: Homelander and Billy Butcher are up for the final battle

On Thursday (March 5), the trailer begins with Homelander saying, “My power is absolute. At heights no one’s even dreamed of.” While he seems to be running the world and in the last of the trailer from the White House, America does not appear to be in a good condition. Billy Butcher, meanwhile, is grappling with his superpowers that he got after taking a dose of Compound-V and is doing a handfull of killing with his tendrils.

Coming nearly three years after the last season, the finale will answer many questions that the previous season left off. However, much thanks goes to Gen V season 2, which has finally revealed what happened in 2024.

While Homelander has all the attention, joining his crew this time will be Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), who has learned that Homelander is his biological father. Butcher, on the other hand, with the rest of his team will do anything to stop Homelander from taking power. Meanwhile, Annie January, also known as Starlight, is also ready to join the fight, as she, along with her students Jaz Sinclair and London from Gen V, also joins the battle against Homelander.

The logline for season five reads, “In the fifth and final season, it’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a ‘Freedom Camp.’ Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It’s the climax, people. Big stuff’s gonna happen.”

Created by showrunner Eric Kripke, the show is an adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic of the same name.

Apart from Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, the show also stars Erin Moriarty, Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Colby Minifie, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry and Daveed Diggs.