Britney Spears, one of the biggest pop stars of the 2000s, has kept fans guessing about her future in music ever since she stepped away from recording and performing. The singer, whose last studio album arrived in 2016, had previously made it clear that she had no plans to return to the music industry. However, a recent trip to London has sparked fresh speculation about a possible change of direction, with reports suggesting that she has been spending time at a private recording studio in the UK.

Britney Spears considering diving back into the music world? Internet reacts

Britney Spears may be considering a fresh chapter in her music career, with the pop star reportedly

returning to the UK for recording sessions. The singer has sparked speculation about a possible musical comeback following a recent visit to London, where she is said to have arranged access to a private recording studio. The development comes two years after she publicly ruled out returning to the music industry.

Britney Spears arrived in London on Thursday, November 19, and has been staying at a five-star hotel in central London with members of her team, as per a The Sun report. The publication reported that the singer hired a private recording space to work on new tracks. While details about the music, potential collaborators or a possible album remain unknown, the report suggests that she is exploring fresh sounds and creative ideas.

Soon after the report, social media platforms were flooded with comments from fans and one user wrote, "I want to believe this is true."

Another user wrote, "Finally Britney is going to return."

"Britney Spears is reportedly in the UK recording new music! Gurl, you better bring it. We been ready!", wrote the third user.

Why Britney Spears had ruled out returning to music?

The reported recording sessions are particularly interesting given Spears' earlier comments about her professional future. In January 2024, the singer addressed rumours that she was working on a new album and firmly dismissed the speculation.

In an Instagram post, she stated that she would never return to the music industry. She also explained that she continued to write songs for enjoyment and other performers, revealing that she had written more than 20 songs for other artists over the preceding two years.

Her comments came after reports suggested that singers and songwriters, including Charli XCX and Julia Michaels, had been approached to contribute to a potential new Britney Spears album. The singer rejected those claims at the time.

When did Britney Spears last release an album?

Britney Spears' last studio album, Glory, arrived in August 2016. The record featured songs including Make Me... and Slumber Party and marked her ninth studio album. Although she has not released another full-length studio record since then, she has collaborated with other artists.