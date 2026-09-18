At least seven killed, over 30 injured after blast at mosque in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least 16 people, including five police personnel, were killed and more than 50 were injured after a powerful blast struck a historic police headquarters in northwestern Pakistan on Friday (Sep 18), according to reports. The explosion occurred in Kohat, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan. Bilal Faizi, a senior rescue official, said that most of those injured were worshippers. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, and an emergency was declared by the authorities to handle the influx of casualties. Health officials said that some of the wounded were brought in critical condition, raising fears that the death toll may rise.