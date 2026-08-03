/'Take my money', say netizens as Chinese company makes shockingly human-like robot

China has made a humanoid robot with expressions extremely close to humans and features of a woman. It is so real that netizens are talking about how soon they could have a robot girlfriend that is way out of their league. Dubbed Origin–F1, the robot has been made by Chinese robotics company AheadForm. It has features and expressions that are extremely human–like. Its facial motion algorithms are driven by AI, which delivers natural movement.

It will cost you a bomb, quite literally, as the price ranges between $50,000 and $173,000, depending on the configuration. That's around Rs 48 lakh and Rs 1.6 crore. However, the price tag does not seem to bother those vying to get their hands on one because of its very real appearance.

Describing the humanoid, AheadForm says, "It is a desktop ultra–bionic humanoid robot for real–world human interaction scenarios", which features AI–driven facial motion algorithms, coordinating facial expressions, eye movements and speech. Its hardware features 26 degrees of freedom, which lets it have even the most subtle micro–expressions.

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The company said in a statement, "It combines bionic mechanical design with multimodal artificial intelligence to deliver natural, vivid, and continuously evolving interactive experiences in a physical embodiment."

According to the company website, there will be two versions of the robot: "black", that is, a female humanoid with black hair, and "white", a female humanoid with light blonde hair. AheadForm plans to release "unlimited character appearances" in the future.

People are praising the extremely real robot

Impressed netizens are in awe of the robot. One of them praised the "eye realism", that is, the blinking speed and cadence, left/right and up/down movement. Another called it a "turning point."