/Dramatic scenes unfold in Albanian parliament as lawmakers set off flares, smoke bombs amid anti-government protests

Dramatic scenes unfolded in Albania’s parliament on Thursday (Oct 29) as opposition lawmakers set off smoke bombs and flares, turning a parliamentary session into a confrontation over growing anti-government protests and demands for Prime Minister Edi Rama to resign.

The lawmakers disrupted a vote attended by Rama, banging on desks and throwing objects, including water bottles, towards the prime minister. They gathered near the podium with photographs of protesters allegedly injured by police and banners supporting student demonstrators.

“Rama resign!” the opposition MPs chanted.

The disruption comes amid renewed demonstrations in the capital, Tirana, where students have taken to the streets since mid-October to demand greater support for education and call for Rama’s resignation.

The protests began in May over a controversial luxury coastal development linked to US President Donald Trump’s family. The project, backed by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, triggered months of largely peaceful demonstrations over the summer. The movement has since broadened into a wider anti-corruption campaign.

Demonstrators have distanced themselves from political parties and carried signs accusing both Rama and opposition leader Sali Berisha of corruption.

Clashes between protesters and police, along with attacks on government buildings, have left more than 350 people injured, including numerous police officers. Dozens of demonstrators have also been detained.

Parliament witnessed similar scenes last week when opposition lawmakers attempted to disrupt a vote, leading to a scuffle. Setting off flares inside the chamber is not unprecedented, with such incidents occurring on previous occasions.

Government imposes fines for violent demonstrations

Rama has blamed “foreign actors” for the unrest and accused Russia and Iran of spreading online misinformation.

The government has introduced fines of up to 500,000 leks, equivalent to around 5,500 euros, for people participating in demonstrations that turn violent, even if they do not personally engage in violence. The penalty is substantial compared with Albania’s average monthly pre-tax salary of 930 euros.