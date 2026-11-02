/Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with signature pose from Mannat balcony on 61st birthday | Watch

Shah Rukh Khan turned 61 on November 2, and fans across the country marked the occasion with celebrations and messages for the Bollywood superstar. While the actor skipped his customary birthday appearance at Mannat this year, he still gave admirers a special moment when he greeted a crowd outside Mumbai’s Taj Hotel after celebrating with family and friends.

Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose for his fans on his 61st birthday

Instagram user Viral Bhayani shared clips of the Bollywood actor sharing love with his fans by doing his signature pose. The actor's absence from the Mannat balcony was a departure from a birthday tradition that fans have looked forward to over the years. Shah Rukh has been temporarily staying away from his Bandra residence, which meant he did not make the usual appearance in front of the crowds gathered outside.

Nevertheless, fans who arrived at Mannat were greeted with a special arrangement. The bungalow featured large projections showcasing visuals from Shah Rukh's upcoming film King. A handwritten message from the actor was also displayed, thanking admirers for their wishes and affection.

“Thank you all for your wishes and love. Sending mine right back to you all,” the note read. He signed off with a message of love and a big hug

Song from King released on SRK's 61st birthday

The celebrations also coincided with the release of Tu Mil Jaaye, the first song from Shah Rukh's upcoming film King. The track features Deepika Padukone alongside the actor and was unveiled on his birthday, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.