/Shah Rukh Khan steps out at night to witness a special King tribute on Bandra-Worli Sea Link: 'Had to sneak out'

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 61st birthday on Monday, but the superstar marked the occasion with an unexpected late-night appearance on the streets of Mumbai. He stepped out for a drive to take a look at a special installation dedicated to his upcoming film, King, on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

SRK even stopped to click a photo of the display and shared it on his social media for fans.

SRK sneaks out on his birthday

The tribute featured visuals celebrating Shah Rukh and his much-anticipated action thriller. Sharing a glimpse of the installation on X on Sunday, the actor revealed that he had made a special trip to see it in person. “Dost ho toh Google Gemini jaisa (A friend should be like Google Gemini). Thank you for the KING-sized love always. I had to sneak out for a drive to get this photo, ha ha,” he wrote.

Alongside the Sea Link installation, his residence, Mannat, has also received a special makeover for his birthday on November 2. A large LED screen and digital displays are reportedly set up outside the bungalow.

Shah Rukh Khan shares a new poster of King

The birthday celebrations come days after Shah Rukh offered another glimpse into the world of King by unveiling a striking new poster. The image features the actor walking out of a tunnel surrounded by flames, holding a gun. Sporting a dark, unbuttoned shirt and a bloodied chest, he wrote, “Aaj phir yaad aaya... Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon.”

About King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King reunites Shah Rukh Khan with the filmmaker after the 2023 Pathaan. The action thriller also features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal, among others.