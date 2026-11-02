/Kareena Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan set for another on-screen reunion? Actress’ birthday post hints at King appearance

Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday has brought another reason for fans to celebrate, with Kareena Kapoor dropping a special message that hints at their reunion in his upcoming film King. The actress shared a picture featuring the two stars. Her post has added to the excitement surrounding their reported special song in the film, which is scheduled to release in theatres in December.

Kareena Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan to reunite in King?

Kareena Kapoor has given Shah Rukh Khan fans another reason to look forward to his upcoming film King. The actress marked the superstar's 61st birthday on November 2 by sharing a special picture of the two together, hinting at their much-anticipated reunion on screen.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted a black-and-white silhouette of herself and Shah Rukh Khan, with the two appearing to face each other in what looks like a dance pose. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “Happy Birthday, King. The forever ruler of the kingdom. Let's dance together…24-12-26."

The post has fuelled excitement around their reported collaboration in King, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in December. Kareena's reference to dancing together has particularly caught fans' attention, as reports suggest that she will make a special appearance in a dance number alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor's previous films together

Shah Rukh and Kareena have shared screen space in several films over the years. Their collaborations include Asoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Ra.One. Their pairing in Ra.One, particularly the song Chammak Challo, remains one of their most recognised musical collaborations.

All about King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma, among others.