/IIFA 2026: Salman Khan warns paps, kisses little fan and hugs Kareena Kapoor at press conference

To kick off IIFA 2026, actor Salman Khan stepped out in the city to attend the press conference in Mumbai on Thursday amid heightened security arrangements following the Tiger Shroff firing case.

With Khan's presence, the event is all over the internet, with every video of the actor going viral, whether it's him sharing a warm hug with Kareena or warmly hugging a small fan.

The event was attended by the media and several fans, with star presence including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Ali Fazal, Rashmika Mandanna, Varun Dhawan and others.

Salman Khan hugs a young fan at the event, video goes viral

An aww-worthy fan moment between Salman and his little fan has taken social media by storm. The 61-year-old actor had a sweet interaction with a young girl, whom he allowed to come close despite heavy security.

The actor, who is very fond of kids, allowed the girl to walk up to him, chatted with her, and signed the poster she was carrying. In the now-viral video, Khan is seen allowing the girl near him and signing her poster after a sweet interaction.

After handing back the poster, Khan also kissed the girl on her forehead.

Watch the video here

Khan's interaction with the girl reminded fans of his recent words on Koffee With Karan Season 9, where he expressed his desire to experience fatherhood.

He had said, "I want to have children at some point in the future."

For the press event, the Dabangg actor exuded swag. He wore a textured blue coat with a black shirt and blue jeans.

At the event, he also warned the paps while they were clicking pictures, reminding them to capture him from the right angles and avoid taking photos from the back. This comes after Khan had called out the paparazzi for bad angles on Koffee With Karan.

The Dabangg actor said,''Since PR has come in. Some people pay the PR for their sighting or whatever this is called. So, some people want to do that stuff. I was not speaking about those kinds of people. I was speaking about those people who don't want it.'''

‘’And there are really bad angles,'' Johar said. To this, Salman added,''Yeah. And girls are uncomfortable.''

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor's special moment at IIFA

Several videos have been shared on social media, and as soon as he entered the venue, he met Kareena, with whom he shares a sweet association.

In the video, the Bodyguard co-stars were seen happily posing for the paps as they walked into the venue together.