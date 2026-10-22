/Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's warm hug steals the show at IIFA press meet - watch

Today, an IIFA 2027 press conference was held in Mumbai and it was a star-studded spectacle, with superstars Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in attendance. However, the one moment that has taken the internet by storm is a hug shared between Kareena and Shahid, one of Bollywood's most famous ex-couples, who continue to make headlines.

The hug comes a year after a March 2025 press conference that saw Kareena and Shahid break the internet with their warm exchange.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor share a warm hug at IIFA 2025 press-conference

The former couple were spotted greeting at the event held in Mumbai, and as expected, there video quickly went viral across the platforms.

In the clips, Shahid was seen standing as Kareena walked over, and the two shared a hug, with the actress saying she's doing better. The short encounter quickly went viral across platforms.

This led many fans to relive the nostalgia of Jeet and Aditya from Jab We Met.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote,''When #KareenaKapoor Hugs #ShahidKapoor At #IIFA PC.''

Another user called it, ‘’awww.''

The former lovers also shared the stage later when Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Varun Dhawan and Ali Fazal came on stage for a final photo with the trophy. They appeared comfortable together on stage.

The 2025 reunion at IIFA stage

This IIFA reunion comes more than a year after the Bollywood's famous exes reunited at the IIFA 2025 press conference in March 2025. Putting the past behind them, the Jab We Met actors had a fun interaction, leaving onlookers shocked. The clip was massively shared back then with many calling it, ‘’AI generated.''

Kareena and Shahid were once one of Bollywood's most talked-about couples. After years of dating, they parted ways in 2007. Since then, they have rarely been spotted together. But as seen at IIFA 2025 and now at IIFA 2027, it seems like they have gotten over their past and moved on.