/Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright shares emotional update after newborn son's six hospital visits

Harry Potter actress Bonnie Wright has shared an update about her newborn son, revealing that he has visited the hospital six times in his first five weeks. She also expressed gratitude towards friends and family for helping care for her elder son, Elio, during this period. Wright shares both children with husband Andrew Lococo.

Bonnie Wright shares an update about her newborn son

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress shared a post along with a photo with her newborn son. The caption read, "Our sweet little Aster has been to the hospital 6 times in his 5 weeks of life. Getting treatment for a condition we knew he’d be born with."

"He is such a strong, chill little baby Feeling so lucky to have such supportive family and friends. Helping take Elio to preschool, cooking us meals, checking in on us. The village is possible, text/call your pals", Bonnie Wright wrote.

Bonnie Wright and Andrew Lococo welcome second child

Wright and her husband Andrew Lococo welcomed their second son, Aster Sky Wright Lococo, on September 28, 2026. The actress announced his arrival on Instagram on October 17, sharing photographs of the newborn alongside his elder brother, Elio Ocean Wright Lococo.

Introducing the baby, Wright revealed that his name was inspired by the star-shaped flower. She also spoke about the affection Elio had shown towards his younger sibling. The couple, who married in 2022, welcomed their first child, Elio, in September 2023. Wright had announced her second pregnancy in April this year.