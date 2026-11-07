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Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright shares emotional update after newborn son's six hospital visits

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Nov 07, 2026, 15:17 IST | Updated: Nov 07, 2026, 15:17 IST
Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright shares emotional update after newborn son's six hospital visits

Bonnie Wright's update about her baby Photograph: (Instagram)

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Bonnie Wright has revealed that her newborn son, Aster, has been to the hospital six times in five weeks. The Harry Potter actress said he is receiving treatment for a condition known before his birth. Untitled Summary

Harry Potter actress Bonnie Wright has shared an update about her newborn son, revealing that he has visited the hospital six times in his first five weeks. She also expressed gratitude towards friends and family for helping care for her elder son, Elio, during this period. Wright shares both children with husband Andrew Lococo.

Bonnie Wright shares an update about her newborn son

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress shared a post along with a photo with her newborn son. The caption read, "Our sweet little Aster has been to the hospital 6 times in his 5 weeks of life. Getting treatment for a condition we knew he’d be born with."

"He is such a strong, chill little baby Feeling so lucky to have such supportive family and friends. Helping take Elio to preschool, cooking us meals, checking in on us. The village is possible, text/call your pals", Bonnie Wright wrote.

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Bonnie Wright and Andrew Lococo welcome second child

Wright and her husband Andrew Lococo welcomed their second son, Aster Sky Wright Lococo, on September 28, 2026. The actress announced his arrival on Instagram on October 17, sharing photographs of the newborn alongside his elder brother, Elio Ocean Wright Lococo.

Introducing the baby, Wright revealed that his name was inspired by the star-shaped flower. She also spoke about the affection Elio had shown towards his younger sibling. The couple, who married in 2022, welcomed their first child, Elio, in September 2023. Wright had announced her second pregnancy in April this year.

Before Aster's arrival, she had also spoken about the physical demands of her second pregnancy, describing the experience as different from her first while caring for a toddler. For now, the actress has chosen to keep the details of Aster's condition private while sharing glimpses of the family's experience and acknowledging the support they have received.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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