/Harry Potter actress Bonnie Wright welcomes second child with husband, reveals name

The Harry Potter films made Bonnie Wright familiar to audiences around the world through her portrayal of Ginny Weasley. Since the fantasy franchise ended, the actress has also pursued filmmaking and environmental advocacy while building a family with her husband, Andrew Lococo. Wright has now shared a new milestone with fans, announcing the arrival of their second child.

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright welcomes second son, reveals his name

Actress Bonnie Wright has announced the arrival of her second child with husband Andrew Lococo. The actor, widely recognised for playing Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter film franchise, shared the news on social media alongside photographs of her newborn son and family.

Wright revealed that the baby, named Aster Sky Wright Lococo, was born at home on September 28. She announced his arrival on Instagram on October 17, sharing glimpses of the newborn resting in her arms and spending time with his family. “Say hello to our son Aster Sky Wright Lococo, born at home,” she wrote in her caption.

In her announcement, Wright explained that Aster’s name was inspired by the aster flower, which has a star-shaped appearance. She also shared a message about the love surrounding the newborn, including from his three-year-old brother, Elio Ocean. The photographs accompanying the announcement offered a glimpse of the family’s first days with their newest member. Wright also thanked the midwife and pregnancy support professionals who helped guide her through the birth.

Bonnie Wright’s life after Harry Potter

Bonnie Wright became known internationally through the Harry Potter films, in which she played Ginny Weasley, the youngest child of the Weasley family and Harry Potter’s eventual partner. She appeared throughout the eight-film series, which ran from 2001 to 2011.