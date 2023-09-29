Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright announces birth of her first child, a boy: 'Birth is the wildest experience!’

Actor Bonnie Wright, best known for playing Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter movies, welcomed her first child with her husband Lococo. Bonnie gave birth to a boy on September 19.

The 32-year-old actress shared the happy news on her Instagram handle. Sharing a picture of her little munchkin, Bonnie revealed the name of the baby, i.e., Elio Ocean Wright.

In the caption, she wrote, “Say hello to Elio Ocean Wright Lococo 🩵 born at home on Tuesday 19th September. We’re all healthy and happy. Andrew and I are so in love with our sun 🌞! So grateful for our birth team that has held our hands throughout and made the journey so joyous and expanding.''

In the picture, Elio is looking adorable in a white and yellow onesie.

Check out the post here:

Soon after the post was shared, congratulatory messages started pouring in.

One user wrote, ''Awwww congratulations Bonnie and Andrew!!! Welcome to Earth, Elio Ocean!!! 💙🌊 ps. Hermione’s birthday twin, I’m sure you’ve been told!!''

James Phelps, who played Bonnie's older brother Fred in the Harry Potter films commented: 'Huge congratulations!'

Another user commented, ''Congratulations!! Welcome Elio, he’s beautiful 💙''

Wright announced her pregnancy in April. Flaunting her baby bump, Ginny shared a photo with her husband as they posed against the green backdrop.

''We’re having a baby! So excited to share this beautiful land with them. What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life,” she wrote. “Andrew and I can’t wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents 🥹🌈 It feels like they’re coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb across my belly,'' she wrote in the caption.

Wright played Ginny Weasley, the younger sister of Potter's friend Ron Weasley, in all Harry Potter films.

Bonnie Wright married her longtime beau Andrew Lococo in March 2022.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE