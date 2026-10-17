/Bangladesh resort fire kills 10 tourists, including a 5-year-old child

A devastating fire erupted in a resort near Inani Beach along Marine Drive in Bangladesh’s Cox's Bazar district, killing at least 10 tourists, including a woman and a 5-year-old kid. Nine others were injured and taken to the Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for treatment. Among them, 5 people have suffered burn injuries covering roughly 5% of their bodies. Others were injured in a fall and were discharged after receiving first aid.

The fire broke out between 6:30 am and 7:30 am. Two units from Ukhia Fire Station were dispatched and brought the blaze under control around 11:30 am. Hospital and eyewitness reports indicate that several tourists broke windows and jumped to save their lives. The three-storey wooden resort had a restaurant on the ground floor. It was built entirely of flammable wood and bamboo and had been completely burnt to charcoal, trapping guests as they were asleep.

The initial reports indicate that the fire may have broken out from the kitchen or an electrical short circuit. However, authorities have not confirmed the cause.