Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran supports a “political process” to resolve the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels. He also reiterated Iran's offer to mediate between the two sides, though Saudi Arabia has not responded to Iran's offer. Houthis targeted Riyadh's international airport and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia last week, killing 13 people.

"We support an inclusive and comprehensive political process as the only practical and sustainable way to resolve the issue," Araghchi said in a speech at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Baghdad.

A report from US-based newspaper Wall Street Journal claimed that Iran was assisting Houthis with tactical guidance, targeting assistance, real-time intelligence briefings, and advanced training to coordinate attacks against Saudi Arabia and Yemeni government forces. According to the report, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps officers have been present on the front lines to help direct strikes on Saudi targets. On Friday, Iran denied having anything to do with the Houthi attacks, after Saudi Arabia accused Tehran of encouraging the group's escalation.

Araghich also warned that "either we build security together, or we will endure insecurity together," adding that Tehran was willing "to cooperate with all its brothers and neighbours to achieve the first option".

Iran and Houthi relationship

Trending Stories