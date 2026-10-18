/Engineering student dies, 14 injured at Dandiya event in Hyderabad: Know what happened? VIDEO

A first-year engineering student lost her life, and 14 others were injured after a lighting structure collapsed during a Dandiya event at an engineering college in Hyderabad on Saturday evening (October 18). The deceased female student, identified as Sona Narayan Das, was a first-year Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) student at MVSR Engineering College.

She sustained serious injuries when the structure, which had lights fitted on it, collapsed during the event, and was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. The collapse occurred around 7.30 pm, shortly after the programme had begun, with a large crowd of students present at the venue.