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2 injured in plane crash on busy California highway

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 09:14 IST | Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 09:14 IST
2 injured in plane crash on busy California highway

Plane crashed on highway in California Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

The prop plane crashed in the area of Capitol Expressway and Excalibur Dr. with three people on board, including a child.

A small plane carrying three people crashed on a highway in San Jose on Saturday. According to the San Jose Fire Department, The prop plane crashed in the area of Capitol Expressway and Excalibur Dr.

The occupants, including a child suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries "out of an abundance of caution," the department said.

No vehicles were involved in the crash. However, the crash caused a minor fuel spill that was absorbed.

According to ABC news, the plane is a 1968 Cessna 177A Cardinal and is registered to Flying Twenty Inc., a nonprofit flight club for San Jose State University students, alumni and faculty.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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