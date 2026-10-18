/2 injured in plane crash on busy California highway

A small plane carrying three people crashed on a highway in San Jose on Saturday. According to the San Jose Fire Department, The prop plane crashed in the area of Capitol Expressway and Excalibur Dr.

The occupants, including a child suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries "out of an abundance of caution," the department said.

No vehicles were involved in the crash. However, the crash caused a minor fuel spill that was absorbed.