/Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of dead, Amit Shah to visit injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Oct 17) announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of all those who lost their lives in the stampede at the Kolkata Durga Puja pandal that killed 17. He added that those injured in the incident would be given Rs 50,000. Expressing grief over the tragic incident, the prime minister said that local administration was providing all possible assistance to those affected. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he is postponing all his scheduled programs for tomorrow in West Bengal and will visit the injured at the hospital.

“The stampede in Kolkata is extremely distressing. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” PM Modi said.

“The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed condolences over the incident, saying, “The news of the deaths of people in a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of those who have been injured.”

Amit Shah postpones all scheduled programs in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the stampede at the Kolkata Durga Puja pandal was “extremely distressing”. He said that he has spoken to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari about the matter. He added that the administration was making arrangements for the best possible medical treatment for those who were injured in the stampede.

Also read | At least 17 killed in stampede-like situation after part of Kolkata Durga Puja pandal collapses

“I have just received the extremely distressing news of multiple casualties after the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari about this matter. I pray for the peace of the souls of those who have lost their lives in this tragic accident and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. The administration is making arrangements for the best possible medical treatment for the injured,” the minister said in a statement on X.

Shah also said that he was postponing all his scheduled programs in West Bengal for tomorrow, adding that he will visit the injured in the hospital.

“I am postponing all my scheduled programs in West Bengal tomorrow to visit the injured in the hospital. I pray to Ma Durga that all the injured individuals recover swiftly.”

What happened at the Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal?

At least 17 people were killed, while several others were injured after a section of the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata collapsed amid heavy crowd pressure on Saturday (Oct 17). The incident, which happened on a Saptami evening, led to a stampede-like situation. The mishap occurred as devotees thronged the pandal to participate in the Durga Puja festivities. The sudden collapse left several people injured, prompting an immediate response from organisers and emergency personnel.

Those injured were evacuated from the site and taken to Kolkata Medical College Hospital for treatment. Puja organisers reportedly stepped in to assist the affected devotees and manage the situation. Police personnel and disaster management officials also reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

In a statement, Kolkata Police said that the stampede happened around 7:40 pm on Saturday (Oct 17) at the exit gate of Sarada Park (Chor Bagan) Puja Pandal. They added that the incident happened due to a heavy crowd at the pandal amid rainfall. The authorities have closed the pandal to visitors and those injured have been shifted to hospital.