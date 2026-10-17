At least 17 people were killed, while several others were injured after a section of the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata collapsed amid heavy crowd pressure on Saturday (Oct 17). The incident, which happened on a Saptami evening, led to a stampede-like situation. The mishap occurred as devotees thronged the pandal to participate in the Durga Puja festivities. The sudden collapse left several people injured, prompting an immediate response from organisers and emergency personnel.

Those injured were evacuated from the site and taken to Kolkata Medical College Hospital for treatment. Puja organisers reportedly stepped in to assist the affected devotees and manage the situation. Police personnel and disaster management officials also reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

What happened at Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal?

In a statement, Kolkata Police said that the stampede happened around 7:40 pm on Saturday (Oct 17) at the exit gate of Sarada Park (Chor Bagan) Puja Pandal. They added that the incident happened due to a heavy crowd at the pandal amid rainfall. The authorities have closed the pandal to visitors.

“Today at around 7:40 pm, a stampede occurred at the exit gate of Sarada Park (Chor Bagan) Puja Pandal, under Girish Park Police Station, due to heavy crowds of pandal hoppers amid rainfall. The Puja Pandal has now been closed to visitors. All injured persons were rescued and shifted to MCH for treatment. As per the information received so far, approximately 35 persons have been shifted to MCH,” Kolkata police said.

An eyewitness said that there was a massive crowd present at the pandal at the time of the incident. He added that many people lost consciousness and were taken away on motorcycles.

“Many people lost consciousness; some were being taken on motorcycles. I witnessed this happening all around—when people fainted, they were taken away on bikes. All of this took place, and there was a massive crowd as well,” the eyewitness told ANI.

West Bengal CM reaches the spot

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Health Minister Dr. Sharadwat Mukherjee have reached the Kolkata Medical College, where the injured have been taken for treatment.