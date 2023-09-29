The Creator movie review: A visually stunning, emotionally resonant sci-fi epic

As time has passed, my scepticism toward movies has waned. These days, a film doesn't require groundbreaking or innovative concepts to leave an impression on me; it just needs to exhibit a certain level of competence in fulfilling its intended objectives. Offer me a well-executed, dependable film, even if it doesn't break new ground, and I'd be content. Take Gareth Edwards' new film , The Creator, for instance. If it had been released a few years ago, I might have found it unexciting, which, upon reflection, would have been unjust. It's interesting how a shift in perspective towards certain movies can significantly affect our enjoyment of them.

Anyway, I had high expectations for The Creator because I liked the trailer, and I know Edwards as the director of the best Star Wars movie since the original trilogy (Rogue One). Oh, and Godzilla (2014) wasn't too shabby either.

What's The Creator all about?

In the near-future, humanity is embroiled in a conflict with the artificial intelligence they initially created. This war ignited after a catastrophic atomic bomb detonation in New York City. The Western powers, led by the United States, find themselves pitted against AI rebels and their human allies based in Southeast Asia.

To gain a decisive advantage, the US military deploys a formidable weapons platform called Nomad, a missile station positioned in Earth's upper atmosphere, giving the Western forces an almost insurmountable edge.

The story revolves around ex-special forces operative Joshua (played by John David Washington), who is on a covert mission behind enemy lines. His objective is to uncover the identity of the AI's leader, known as Nirmata or The Creator. This enigmatic figure is a human scientist secretly developing a weapon capable of shifting the balance of power in the ongoing war.

However, Joshua's perspective begins to shift when he believes his wife, Maya (portrayed by Gemma Chan), is killed in an air strike. Doubts about whether he's fighting for the right cause start to plague him. Even when Colonel Howell (played by Allison Janney) and General Andrews (portrayed by Ralph Ineson) persuade him to come out of retirement for one last mission, Joshua's uncertainty persists. The mission, meanwhile, is to locate and destroy a weapon that may turn the tide of war in favour of AI.

But the said weapon turns out to be an unexpectedly adorable child (played by Madeleine Yuna Voyles).

Visually, The Creator is a feast for the eyes.

The Creator has some of this year's most impressive visual effects so far, particularly considering its relatively modest $80 million budget — a rather conservative figure for a sci-fi epic of its calibre. Cinematographers Greig Fraser and Oren Soffer expertly capture breathtaking landscapes in Southeast Asia using a Sony FX3, a surprisingly economical choice of camera for a production of this magnitude.

The skilful use of lighting enhances the film's natural aesthetic. The film is not too vibrant of colourful, because, well, it is set in a dystopian future, but it is also not drowning in darkness. The extensive use of visual effects in such a film becomes not just a luxury but a necessity. Fortunately, the quality of these visual effects is exceptional, setting them apart from the mediocrity often witnessed in most commercial films. They complement, and not overpower, the captured images. The result is an incredibly good-looking film with a distinct and pleasing visual language.

The Creator has an intriguing but occasionally convoluted plot

The story at the centre of the movie is not very original but mostly works due to the emotional core: the relationship that develops between Joshua and the child. It teeters on the edge of being interesting, but at times, it becomes muddled. I suspect it's the result of trying to cram it all into a two-hour time slot. While the plot introduces some tantalising ideas and brain-tickling themes, it does a little dance on the tightrope of clarity, occasionally leaving the audience in a state of "Wait, what just happened?" It's like trying to assemble a jigsaw puzzle but a few pieces are missing.

However, The Creator isn't undone by these flaws. As I mentioned, I loved the film. Thanks to the central relationship, it does keep up your interest throughout. However, its execution, especially in the department of plot development and character motivations, can leave you yearning for a more streamlined and less labyrinthine storyline. It sometimes feels like it's doing too much at the same time, leaving you both impressed and wondering if it could have stuck the landing a bit more gracefully.

The performances elevate The Creator

While the plot is somewhat messy and the visuals do much of the heavy lifting, it's the exceptional performances that truly shine in the movie. Washington, carrying thespian genes from his celebrated father, is very fine here in a role laden with emotional depth. It is a departure from what he has done earlier, particularly his pokerfaced performances in Tenet and BlacKkKlansman. And it was frankly a surprise that he was so good here. Chan also leaves a strong impression with her brief yet impactful role. However, the real standout for me was Voyles. It is a very complex performance to nail and yet, this pint-sized child makes it seem like a walk in the park. In this single film, she conveys a spectrum of emotions that some adult actors may take decades in their careers to achieve.

The Creator presents its themes and parallels with an in-your-face way

The Creator draws unmistakable parallels to historical events like the American invasion of Iraq and the Vietnam War, and it doesn't shy away from making these connections blatantly evident. The Americans are invading a coalition of Asian countries because of the existence of the weapon. There are dialogues saying (and I am paraphrasing) about robots, "They are not real people, they are programmed" and so on.

These parallels are presented in an unapologetically forthright manner. Despite the lack of nuance, I believe the film does an important thing in highlighting, in its own clumsy way, the repercussions of military interventions and the lasting impact they have on both communities and individuals. They serve as a stark reminder of the real-world consequences of war and the complexities of global conflicts. It's an unflinching approach that challenges the audience to reflect on the lessons of history and the responsibilities that come with wielding power on a global scale.

The Creator, for all its flaws, succeeds in delivering a visually stunning and emotionally resonant experience.

