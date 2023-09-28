Saw X review: This horror sequel is a riveting, blood-soaked blast from the past

As I sat down to watch Saw X, the tenth installment in a horror franchise that has defied all expectations and endured through the years, I couldn't help but reflect on the journey I've taken with this series. It's a journey that began in 2004 and has seen me question the very essence of horror, morality, and the human psyche. And now, here I am, once again willingly subjecting myself to the macabre machinations of John "Jigsaw" Kramer.

This time around, it's not just about the traps; it's about the nostalgia. Saw X slides right back into the chronological blender between the original Saw and its sequel, giving us a chance to revisit the heyday of Jigsaw's morally murky masterminding. John Kramer, played once again with grim charm by Tobin Bell, faces a terminal diagnosis and a slim shot at salvation, all thanks to a sketchy medical program in sunny Mexico City promising a miracle cure.

As Kramer inches closer to finding that elusive cure, I discover that things are too good to be true. Cue the traps, the screams, and the kind of elaborate murder devices that would make MacGyver's head spin.

Director Greutert knows this franchise like Jigsaw knows how to make a reverse bear trap look fashionable. He takes his sweet time setting up the narrative, allowing the tension to simmer, much like a pot of Jigsaw's favourite torture soup. Yes, it means you will have to wait a bit for the bloodbath bonanza, but it's all in the name of character development.

And when the gore does hit the fan, it's a grotesque spectacle that defies description. It's as if Hell itself has erupted in a fireworks display, orchestrated by the sadistic geniuses at Fractured FX. The new faces in the torture chamber exhibit a commitment to their roles that borders on masochism.

The torture scenes in Saw X are nothing short of visceral artistry. Each trap is a diabolical masterpiece, designed with a malevolent creativity that could only come from the dark recesses of Jigsaw's mind. These devices are not merely instruments of pain; they are works of sadistic genius.

The gore flows freely, like a crimson river of despair, meticulously crafted by the skilled artisans at Fractured FX. Every slice, every puncture, every bone-chilling scream is rendered with such unsettling realism that I found myself wincing in sheer disbelief. I was squirming in my chair, and let me tell you, I can handle my gore just fine. Despite all the misery and blood, you will yourself myself riveted by a sick fascination, unable to tear my eyes away from the screen.

But what sets Saw X apart is not the gratuitous gore; it's the emotional weight that accompanies each excruciating moment. The characters caught in these nightmarish contraptions are not faceless victims; they are complex individuals with their own hopes, fears, and desperate desires to survive. And some of them are downright vicious and their comeuppance when it comes is infinitely satisfying.

Yes, Saw X pushes the boundaries of graphic horror, taking one on a harrowing journey into the darkest corners of human suffering. It's a masterclass in the art of the grotesque. For those who crave the visceral thrill of unrelenting horror, this installment delivers in spades. In the world of Saw, there is no escape from the exquisite torment of the human soul.

Ultimately, Saw X left me both horrified and mesmerised. I it a complex mix of emotions that I feel and it forces me to confront my own appetite for darkness. If you find yourself, like me, a fanatic of the series, I implore you to rush to your nearest theatre at this very instant.

