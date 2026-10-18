/Explosion and fire at military base in Canada's Alberta, casualties feared

An explosion and a fire at a military base in Canada's Alberta led to fatalities and injuries, said Canada’s defense minister David McGuinty on Saturday. However, he did not provide casualty figures or details about what caused the incident.

“I’m saddened to share that there have been both fatalities and injuries as a result of an incident on the base,” said McGuinty.

He further said that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were involved in the investigation and described the situation as “very, very active and delicate.”

The Canadian Armed Forces and federal, provincial and local authorities are together carrying out rescue operations, he said.

Located about 180 kilometers (112 miles) southeast of Edmonton, Canadian Forces Base Wainwright is one of the country's busiest military training bases that provides military training. It is also home to the Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre, which conducts realistic battlefield exercises.

According to the Municipal District of Wainwright, the fire at the military base had crossed its boundary earlier Saturday and was spreading rapidly due to high winds. However, no evacuation order was sounded.

“Our thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected,” Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a social media post.