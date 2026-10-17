/‘I have very severe problems’: Trump fuels health speculation during address to firefighters

US President Donald Trump, 80, made remarks about his own health while addressing a group of firefighters at the White House, before attempting to walk them back moments later. Speaking about personal vices, Trump said: "If you don't drink or you don't take drugs or if you don't smoke, there's no problem." He added: "I have other problems, I have some very severe problems. But those are not one of them."

He did not detail the problems. "I don't want to add them to the list, 'cos if I did I guarantee I wouldn't be here right now," he said. He then attempted to backtrack. "The press is going to say 'What problem does he have? Let's figure that out'," Trump said. "I probably set myself up for that one. I actually don't know. I was just having fun to the media. They're wonderful people."

The president's health has been the subject of considerable speculation, with questions raised about various apparent ailments and behaviour. In the past month, several videos have circulated that appear to show him failing to walk in a straight line or slapping the side of his leg in an unusual way. Questions have also been raised about large black bruises on his hand, which the White House has attributed to shaking so many hands.

At the same event, Trump lamented that giving money to police is illegal. "You're not allowed to take a tip. If you take a tip, then they'll come and grab you, they'll throw you in the clinker, so tips don't help you," he said. He also criticised two Democratic Senate candidates, Texas's James Talarico and Michigan's Abdul El-Sayed.

At a rally in Arizona on Wednesday (Oct 14), Trump boasted at length about his result on a cognitive test, saying doctors reacted with an expletive when he remembered five words in order. "They say very few people can do that, but almost none can do them in order like that. But I can," he said. "You know why? Because I'm a freakin' genius."

What is Montreal Cognitive Test?

The test he refers to is the Montreal Cognitive Test, a ten-minute assessment developed by Canadian neurologist Ziad Nasreddine to help identify conditions such as Alzheimer's or dementia. It includes drawing an analogue clock showing the correct time and naming as many words as possible beginning with "B" in a minute, where fewer than 11 is a failing score. It also asks for the date, day of the week and location. Nasreddine told nine.com.au in May that it "wasn't designed to be a test of IQ" but to assess normal cognitive performance.