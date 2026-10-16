/'I don’t trust anybody', says Trump when asked about Netanyahu

United States President Donald Trump on Friday said that he does not trust anyone in politics, including Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu. He said this on being asked by Newsmax whether he trusts the Israeli Prime Minister and what kind of relationship he shares with him.

“I don’t trust anybody, honestly. In the world of politics I don’t trust anybody," said Trump in the interview.

He was also asked whether Washington had any plans to campaign for Netanyahu in the upcoming October 27 Legislative elections to which he replied, “Well, they’d like me to be. Yeah, they’d like me to be."

However, he did talk about his relations with Netanyahu and hailed it as "Very good". He also praised their “very successful… military partnership” against Iran.

Trump on use of MOAB or "Mother of All Bombs" against Iran

The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast, commonly known as the "Mother of All Bombs", is a GPS-guided conventional weapon developed for the US military.

It was developed by the US Air Force Research Laboratory in collaboration with defence contractor Dynetics. The weapon was designed to destroy large areas and strike targets such as cave networks and tunnel complexes.

One the claims of US likely to use "mother of all bombs" against Iran Trump ruled out using nuclear weapons against Tehran and said that Washington did not need them.

"No, I wouldn't use nuclear. We don't have to," he said and emphasised that "The mother of all bombs is one big bomb, but it's not nuclear".

The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast, commonly known as the "Mother of All Bombs", is a GPS-guided conventional weapon developed for the US military.

It was developed by the US Air Force Research Laboratory in collaboration with defence contractor Dynetics. The weapon was designed to destroy large areas and strike targets such as cave networks and tunnel complexes.

Trump says war to be over soon

I the same interview Trump said that the war will end soon as Tehran was negotiating with Washington.